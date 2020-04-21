Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing comprises approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

