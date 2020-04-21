Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 179,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $294,169.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,503,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,896,416.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $1,361,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,902,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,963,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,663. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

