Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

