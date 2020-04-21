Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI traded down $10.63 on Tuesday, reaching $311.32. 467,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.51 and its 200-day moving average is $267.29. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.56.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

