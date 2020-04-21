National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of National Bankshares worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,960.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKSH opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.71. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

