NetKoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One NetKoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. NetKoin has a market cap of $29,696.72 and approximately $177.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00081148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00421540 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001078 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 168.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014221 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004391 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC.

NetKoin Profile

NTK is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

