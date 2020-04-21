Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,959.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

