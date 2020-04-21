NEXT Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $147,735.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007524 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00595366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

