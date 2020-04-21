Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.05.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.