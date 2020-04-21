Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 66,095 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,095 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of HollyFrontier worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

HFC stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

