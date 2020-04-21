Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

CINF opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

