Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

