Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

