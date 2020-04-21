Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in International Paper by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

IP opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

