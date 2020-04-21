Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

