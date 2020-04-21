Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

