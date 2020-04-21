Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ALLETE worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. State Street Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALE opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

