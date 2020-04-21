Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,223 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

NYSE LH opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

