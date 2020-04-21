Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,610 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

