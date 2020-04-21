Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 6,633,900 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NDLS stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 787,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 201,785 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.