Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 35,744,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 30.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

