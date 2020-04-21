Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 703,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.45% of Tivity Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.