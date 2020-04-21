Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 635,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,220,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Guess? at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

GES opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

