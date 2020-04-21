Norges Bank Buys New Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.47% of CTS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 684,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in CTS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CTS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 357,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CTS stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

