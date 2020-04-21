Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,020,852 NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,020,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of NOW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NOW by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NOW by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DNOW opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $627.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.86. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

