Norges Bank Invests $12.10 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000. Norges Bank owned 0.55% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after buying an additional 646,038 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in eHealth by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after buying an additional 298,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.55.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

