Norges Bank Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 287,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.66% of NBT Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

