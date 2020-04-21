Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,426,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.40% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 92,875 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.95. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.82.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

