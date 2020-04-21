Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.50% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CARS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

