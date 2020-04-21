Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

EBAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,194,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

