NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 2,951,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. NuCana has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.39.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80). Research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 585,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

