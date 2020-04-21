Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $853,826.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Koinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $853,826.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, WazirX, BITBOX, CoinBene, Huobi, Bitrue, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Zebpay, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

