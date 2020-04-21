Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 106,624 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Antero Midstream worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 545,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 496,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE:AM opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

