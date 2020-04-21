Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Astronics worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ATRO stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

