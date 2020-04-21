Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 171,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.