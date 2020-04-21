Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Instructure worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INST. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $29,890,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $22,476,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Instructure by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $9,030,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

NYSE INST opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.36 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

