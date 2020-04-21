Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $20,100,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

GPI stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

