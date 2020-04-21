Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,383 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DBD opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $301.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBD. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

