NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

