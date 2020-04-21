ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $208,323.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

