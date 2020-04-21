Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Update

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 10,665,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Olin stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.49. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Olin by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

