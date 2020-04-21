Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,717. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

