Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,806,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,188,000 after acquiring an additional 420,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

