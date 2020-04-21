Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,776,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 739,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,926. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.