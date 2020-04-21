Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,328 shares of company stock valued at $117,603,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. 1,180,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,350. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.