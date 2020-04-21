Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,551,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,191.4% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,771. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

