Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 17,500,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.