Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,904. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

