Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.60. 236,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

