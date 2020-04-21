Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 106,132 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,112. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

